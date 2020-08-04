Join Reality of Wrestling for our 1st ever “Drive-In” Wrestling event being held in the parking area at the World Gym Arena on August 8, 2020 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.



Fans will be able to park their cars around the ring at Mainland City Centre and listen to Booker T & Brad Gilmore call the action on their FM car radios or bring a lawn chair and watch the matches from outside your vehicle.



Guidelines:



– Due to social distancing and the new COVID-19 spike, we ask that everyone please stay in their vehicles, on their cars, or in lawn chairs in groups of less than 10 people with 6 feet between the groups.

– Due to current community guidelines, we ask that you wear a face mask if you need to leave your vehicle. We will have ROW face masks for sale if you don’t already have one.



Thank you for your support of Reality of Wrestling and know that we are doing everything we can to keep a safe but fun and entertaining environment while staying inside the regulations set by the state.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at realityofwrestling.com. For more information, call 281-993-5321 or visit realityofwrestling.com.