Ladies’ First: Volleyball becomes initial HS contest since March

WHILE THE ASTROS AND ROCKETS continue their seasons, the focus in the area will be on Hitchcock when the Bulldogs host La Marque in the first high school contest since early March. Both teams will become an example of how high school sports during a pandemic will be handled.

Wednesday: The Astros close out a three-game set against the Giants by throwing Zack Greinke (0-0, 3.00 ERA) on the mound when the teams face off at 6:10pm. As of Monday evening, San Francisco did not decide on a starter. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will start its coverage at 5:30pm with the pregame show.

The Astros come on the air immediately after the Rockets complete their matchup against the Pacers in the penultimate regular season game. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts its coverage with the pregame show at 2:30pm, with game time tipping off just after 3:00pm.

Thursday: After being spoiled with live sports for a few weeks, the local scene will be quiet leading into the weekend.

Friday: For the first time since early March, an actual high school athletic event will occur as La Marque visits Hitchcock in a volleyball match with a time yet to be announced. The match will be tightly watched as the two schools will be a case study on how matches and games will be handled under the clouds of a national pandemic.

After a day off, the Astros resume their homestand when they welcome the Mariners beginning at 8:10pm. Framber Valdez (0-2, 2.04 ERA) looks for his first win of the 2020 season for Houston and will be opposed by Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.28 ERA). As usual, AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game live starting with the pregame show at 7:30pm.

The Rockets close out the regular season with a matchup against the 76ers. As of Monday evening, an official start time had been announced.

Saturday: Houston’s “Kiddie Corps” of hurlers continue when Cristian Javier (0-0, 4.02 ERA) takes the mound in the middle game of the series against the Mariners starting at 6:10pm. To counter, Seattle goes with fellow youngster Nick Margevicius (0-0, 3.24 ERA) right after AT&T Sportsnet Southwest completes the pregame show at 5:30pm.