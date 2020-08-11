Local high school students get college-ready during Upward Bound Summer Academy

(Texas City, TX) — Summer is in full swing, but that did not stop the learning for one group of high school students participating in the College of the Mainland Upward Bound Summer Academy. During this year’s virtual program, rising ninth through twelfth grade students from Dickinson, Texas City, La Marque, and Hitchcock high schools participated in the annual event where students were provided with academic resources and support to prepare them for the upcoming school year and future college success.

Yadira Gonzalez, from Dickinson High School will be a sophomore this fall. As a second-year participant in the summer program, she experienced a variety of course offerings during the Summer Academy.

“They help you prepare for how to do applications and how to do scholarships,” Gonzalez said. “They get us prepared for the future.”

During the six-week Summer Academy, Gonzalez and other participants explored science, math, literature, beginner American Sign Language and Career Exploration Workshop courses.

“I like how everything was organized, and we were contacted if we needed more help,” Gonzalez said.

Though the academy is traditionally conducted in person at the College of the Mainland campus, this year the program was offered in a virtual format using Zoom and Google Classroom learning platforms. Students were also able to schedule virtual tutoring sessions with COM tutors. As a bonus, this year participants were provided with summer school supply kits and ready-to-eat meal kits.

“We believe that students should stay engaged educationally during the summer not just in the academic year,” said Upward Bound Coordinator Marlene Mendez. “Our program’s overall goal is to provide them the academic support they need to graduate high school, enroll in a post-secondary institution, and receive a baccalaureate degree.”

The Summer Academy is only one arm of Upward Bound’s year-round academic enrichment program. Funded by a U.S. Department of Education grant, students participating in Upward Bound receive ongoing academic support, leadership development, school tutorials and assistance with college entrance.

To learn more about Upward Bound, visit www.com.edu/trio-upward-bound or call 409-933-8298.