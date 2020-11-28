La Marque hoops teams sidelined indefinitely

THE FINAL WEEKS OF 2020 will not include the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams of La Marque, which have been sidelined indefinitely due to positive coronavirus cases hitting both teams. The girls are slated to return on December 8, while there is not a timetable for the Cougars’ boys.

Sunday: No local teams in action

Monday: One high school boys’ basketball game is on the schedule as Deer Park visits Clear Falls at 7:30pm.

Texas City’s boys’ golf team will be among those participating in a meet at Timber Creek Golf Club. Clear Lake will play the role as host.

Tuesday: The girls’ high school hoops schedule starts at 4:30pm with Hitchcock — the area’s sole state-ranked team — at Lumberton, followed by La Porte at Texas City at 5:45pm. Clear Brook at CE King, Clear Creek at Atascoita, Alvin at Clear Falls, Dickinson at South Houston and Friendswood at Santa Fe each tip off at 7:00pm.

In boys’ high school basketball, Dobie at Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Pearland, Aldine Taylor at Clear Springs, Kingwood Park at Friendswood and Texas City at Aldine Eisenhower each start at 7:00pm, with Bay City at Hitchcock starting at 7:30pm.

The Texas City girls’ golf team is in action at Galveston County Club, with Clear Falls serving as the host team.

Doyle Natatorium in Texas City will be the site for a swimming/diving tri-meet with Texas City hosting Dickinson and La Porte beginning at 4:00pm.