Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 71 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are in the surf on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab. Flounder are good through Rollover Pass or near the rocks on a minnow. Sheepshead are slow. The North Jetties, French Town Road, and Fort Travis Seashore Park all have areas of access from land for year-round fishing.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 67 degrees. Falling water temps have the speckled trout action heating up. Fishing is good under the birds. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp under a popping cork and soft plastics. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwater and will be found along the north shoreline. The flounder bite is good on mullet.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 70 degrees. Speckled trout are good on shrimp around the reefs or under the birds. Redfish are good in the marsh on shrimp. Small speckled trout are under the birds. Sheepshead are good along the rocks and piers on shrimp. The flounder is good along the ICW spoils and drains.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 70 degrees. Speckled trout are great on shrimp, topwaters, or soft plastics around the reefs or shoreline or under the birds. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are great for redfish and flounder on shrimp under a popping cork.

Texas City: GOOD. 70 degrees. Redfish are good around the dike on cut mullet or shrimp. Redfish and speckled trout are also good along the levee or shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder are good on live minnow around Seawolf. Black drum are fair on blue crab around deep structure or vegetation.

Freeport: GOOD. 71 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good in the back lakes and Bastrop bay on fresh-cut mullet or shrimp. Black drum and sheepshead are good on live shrimp around the reefs. Flounder are best along the drains on mullet or minnow.

East Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 71 degrees. Speckled trout has picked up with the favorable colder weather. They are biting on live shrimp under popping corks and soft plastics, mainly in the flats. Redfish are very good on plastics and live shrimp. Flounder is good on minnows.

West Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 71 degrees. Falling water temps have the speckled trout action heating up. Bird activity is good. Speckled trout is good on live shrimp under popping corks or soft plastics. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwaters. The flounder bite is good on down south plastic in red or white color.

Port O’Connor: GOOD. 72-73 degrees. Trout are excellent on live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Flounder are good on minnows or mullet and croakers in vegetation.

Rockport: GOOD. 71-72 degrees. The shorelines and shell reefs are excellent spots for speckled trout, flounder, and redfish on shrimp. They can also be caught around the shell reefs. Pods of bait are moving and migrating, so drift the shorelines and the reefs nearest the shoreline.