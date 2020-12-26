Texas City La Marque Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month

Who is Coastal Community FCU?

Coastal Community Federal Credit Union roots date back to 1957. What began as a $5 investment for 13 firemen in 1957 out of the back of the trunk of a car has grown to a thriving, full-service financial institution with assets of over $73 million, three locations and a membership of over 10,000 members today. In 1957, employees of the Galveston Fire Department decided to form Galveston Firemen’s Federal Credit Union. In 1973, the name was changed to City of Galveston Federal Credit Union to allow all city employees of Galveston to join. Then in 1991, the credit union purchased the bank building located at 2302 Church Street, which enabled it to offer more services to its growing client base.

On August 28, 2000, the credit union changed its charter to a community charter to allow people who live, work, worship, and attend school in Galveston County to join. This charter change led to changing the name to Coastal Community FCU.

La Marque Connection

Coastal opened its second branch on the west end of Galveston Island in 2002. With the intention of expanding operations to the mainland, Coastal opened the La Marque branch in December 2006. By July 2017, Coastal had built its La Marque facility at 6708 Gulf Freeway (in front of Sam’s Club).

Continuing to Grow

Over the past few years, the Coastal team has changed drastically. Coastal welcomed their new President and CEO Kay Carmon in February 2020, she comes with over 30 years of credit union experience. In such a short period of time, she has changed the look and feel of Coastal Community FCU. The new management team includes Executive Vice President Toni Leyva, Marketing and HR Director JoAnna Alvarado, Main Branch Manager Abbi Littljohn, Stewart Branch Manager, Renell Bloom, La Marque Branch Manager Jozette Green, Collections Manager Yessenia Fuentes and Accounting Manager Rebecca Cantu.

Motivated to live up to its name, Coastal Community Federal Credit Union is committed to giving back to the community as often as possible. Examples of community events include the Back 2 School Bash through which Coastal gives away new school supplies to the entire community and the Wave Goodbye to Hunger event, through which members bring groceries and toiletries to our branches for the Galveston County Food Bank and Our Daily Bread.

Plans to continue to grow by adding products and services to support the growing membership. Coastal’s mission today is the same as its founding firemen: “We are proud to uphold our ‘people helping people’ motto while providing affordable financial services.”