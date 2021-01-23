THIS PAST WEEK IN YOUR TEXAS HOUSE

From Mayes Middleton

Texas House of Representatives, District 23

On Tuesday, January 12th, I took my oath of office for the 87th Legislative Session in your Texas House. I am honored to work on your behalf to address the challenges our state faces. Thank you for entrusting me with the privilege of serving you in your Texas House.

MY PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE HOUSE RULES THIS PAST WEEK

Last week, the Texas House debated and approved its rules. I proposed an amendment that I believe protects the integrity of the People’s House. This year, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the House adopted a new rule that allows members to make votes from the House Gallery and adjoined side rooms of the House Chamber. In response to this change, I proposed an amendment that bars lobbyists from the back hallway outside the House Floor and the rooms adjoining the House floor. Lobbyists should never have access to areas where voting may occur, and while the rules have been interpreted this way at times in the past I wanted to permanently memorialize the no lobbyists policy. Unfortunately this amendment failed, but I remain committed to fighting to ensure that the House empowers and enhances the voice of all Texans, not the Austin lobby.