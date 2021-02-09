Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img

Three choir students from La Marque High School and La Marque Middle School received Superior ratings

By
/
On Feb 9, 2021
/
At 4:49pm
/
387 Views

Three choir students from La Marque High School and La Marque Middle School received Superior ratings at the UIL Solo and Ensemble competition. Congratulations to Hailey Dougherty; Jaron Butler, who is advancing to State; and Lania Hill. Congratulations also to Jasmine Hernandez, Kendrick Henderson and Juan Carlos Gonzales Diaz for receiving Excellent ratings. Their choral director is Suvanna Lyon.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This div height required for enabling the sticky sidebar