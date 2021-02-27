Hope in Song: Williams uses music to restore hope for youth

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

“Being the one to help my baby girl come into the world and the first person to hold her was the most beautiful feeling I have ever had,” says Brandon Williams, who radiates with joy as he describes delivering his first child, Eeryby, who is about to be a big sister. Williams plans to be there for delivering baby number two.

Music was his first passion, until he met the love of his life. His wife of four years, Tammy Jo, also known as TeeJ, became the spotlight of his life. With experience as a married couple, birthing a baby and parenting on their resumes, the two are ready to team up and take Brandon’s music to a level that they hope will reach many with his primary message.

Williams was just 24 years old when he felt like he hit the bottom and needed to make an exit, a need so extreme that he organized himself with an exit strategy. He then heard the voice of God telling him that his story was not over and there was more to be written. He chose to stay tuned in. Since then, he uses his musical talents to inspire and encourage other young people to believe their story still needs to be written.

Williams’ commitment to young people writing their stories is interwoven in his work as youth minister at Galveston Urban Ministries. “He cares extremely deeply and uses loving ways to hold the people in his circle accountable. He stands with them when they are in trouble and when they are triumphant,” said Josh Dorrell, Executive director of GUM.

“I take calls at 2:00am and just listen to one of my young people who maybe had a bad break-up with their boyfriend or girlfriend. I want each of them to know their story needs to be written,” Williams said.

Music has been his expression of creativity and an emotional outlet since he was just a kid. Williams would go to the small Methodist church where he and his mom attended and play the piano until someone made him stop. One day, the church decided to give the old piano to him. “It was really cool, they saw something in me and wanted to invest in me,” said Williams.

Williams writes and sings his own songs because as he said, “I’m a story teller at the core and it helps me enunciate a lot of what I’m feeling.”

His work is listed as Christian because most of his lyrics have a Biblical reference, but the biblical reference isn’t always obvious, which also places his music into the alternative/indy category.

Williams is producing a full album with One Fifty Music. Every six weeks he releases a new title via a digital platform that will be part of the final album, “Your Story Isn’t Over.”

“There’s a unique quality to Brandon’s baritone voice that makes him standout,” said Josh Walker, his producer. “He has such a passion when he sings and is very inspiring to watch, especially when he is playing the piano.”

If you want the world to hear your music, you need more than just musical talent and an album.

This is where TeeJ comes in as his business manager. She runs the business and marketing so he can focus on creating.

“I don’t have any musical talent, but I say ‘yes I like that or no I don’t like it about his songs,’” she said.

Music for the sake of music is not enough for either Mr. or Mrs. Williams, who both desire their work to be a source of substance and hope for the many people who find themselves feeling despondent and hopeless.