Santa Fe’S CAVNESS, NABORS CAPTURE REGIONAL POWERLIFTING CROWNS
Congrats to the Santa Fe Boys Powerlifting team on taking 3rd place overall at the 2021 THSPA Regional meet in Dickinson, Tx on March 6th. The Indians had 5 boys qualify for the regional meet and competed against some of the biggest 6A and 5A schools in the area. Results are as followed.
Freshman Mason Myers- 6th place. Personal Best Squat-270 Personal Best
Bench-125 Personal Best deadlift-275 Senior Jacob Cavness- 2021 THSPA 123 Regional Champion Squat-425 Bench-230 Deadlift-345 Junior Canton Kempf- 6th place. Personal Best Squat-560 Personal Best Deadlift-525 Senior Trent Mike- 3rd Place Personal Best Squat-630 Personal Best Bench-360
Senior Tristen Nabors- 2021 THSPA 308 Regional Champion. Personal Best
Squat- 635 Personal Best Bench-370 Personal Best Deadlift-510
Jacob and Tristen will represent Santa Fe at the THSPA State meet in Abilene on March 27.
