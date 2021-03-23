The La Marque High School One Act Play team advanced to regionals after a stellar performance in Bay City on Saturday. The Coogs were one of two teams that moved on to New Braunfels, where the regionals will be held in mid-April.

Meanwhile, five TCHS Theater students were awarded the following in One-Act Zone competition: Amiana Love- Best Technician, Vivian Garms and Giselle Alcala- Honorable Mention All Star Cast, Brooklyn Peek, Peyton Marret, and Karlee Chapman- All Star Cast.