The Post Newspaper
La Marque High School One Act Play team advanced to regionals

On Mar 23, 2021
At 11:23am
The La Marque High School One Act Play team advanced to regionals after a stellar performance in Bay City on Saturday. The Coogs were one of two teams that moved on to New Braunfels, where the regionals will be held in mid-April. 

Meanwhile, five TCHS Theater students were awarded the following in One-Act Zone competition: Amiana Love- Best Technician, Vivian Garms and Giselle Alcala- Honorable Mention All Star Cast, Brooklyn Peek, Peyton Marret, and Karlee Chapman- All Star Cast.

