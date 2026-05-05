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Galveston County’s 2026 Hurricane Season Countdown

by Publisher
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WHO: Galveston County Judge Mark Henry
Kemah Mayor Robin Collins
Lee Vela, Clear Channel Outdoor
WHAT
: The launch of the 2026 hurricane preparedness campaign with a virtual countdown clock beginning in May via
digital billboards. The official hurricane season begins June 1.

WHEN: 10 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2026

WHERE: Digital Billboard Panel No. 8173 facing north at 1401 Highway 146 in front of the Kemah City Hall.
In case if inclement weather, we will move inside City Hall.

WHY: The Galveston County Office of Emergency Management in partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor will launch its countdown to the 2026 hurricane season via digital billboards. These public service announcements are part of Galveston
County’s annual preparedness campaign urging residents to get ready for the upcoming hurricane season which starts on June 1st

. A total of eight digital billboards throughout Galveston County will display the actual countdown to the start of hurricane season. Clear Channel Outdoor provides billboards at no charge to the county. Planning can help you protect yourself, your family, and your property before disaster strikes

. Get hurricane preparedness tips and sign up for emergency alerts for Galveston County at www.gcoem.org
VISUALS: Galveston County Judge Mark Henry will be present at the site for the launch along with Lee Vela, Public Affairs for Clear Channel. The digital billboard will be frozen with the countdown clock for photos for 40 minutes. Please let us know if you will be attending.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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