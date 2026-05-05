Galveston County’s 2026 Hurricane Season Countdown

WHO: Galveston County Judge Mark Henry

Kemah Mayor Robin Collins

Lee Vela, Clear Channel Outdoor

WHAT

: The launch of the 2026 hurricane preparedness campaign with a virtual countdown clock beginning in May via

digital billboards. The official hurricane season begins June 1.

WHEN: 10 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2026

WHERE: Digital Billboard Panel No. 8173 facing north at 1401 Highway 146 in front of the Kemah City Hall.

In case if inclement weather, we will move inside City Hall.

WHY: The Galveston County Office of Emergency Management in partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor will launch its countdown to the 2026 hurricane season via digital billboards. These public service announcements are part of Galveston

County’s annual preparedness campaign urging residents to get ready for the upcoming hurricane season which starts on June 1st

. A total of eight digital billboards throughout Galveston County will display the actual countdown to the start of hurricane season. Clear Channel Outdoor provides billboards at no charge to the county. Planning can help you protect yourself, your family, and your property before disaster strikes

. Get hurricane preparedness tips and sign up for emergency alerts for Galveston County at www.gcoem.org

VISUALS: Galveston County Judge Mark Henry will be present at the site for the launch along with Lee Vela, Public Affairs for Clear Channel. The digital billboard will be frozen with the countdown clock for photos for 40 minutes. Please let us know if you will be attending.