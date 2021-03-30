The City of Galveston honored Island native and Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans of the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday as the city held a parade in honor of Evans, whose contributions in giving back to the community has endeared him to the area. The evening was capped off by Evans receiving the key to the city. Several thousand people appeared on the Seawall to get a glimpse of the star, who became the 17th player from Galveston County to appear in the Super Bowl.