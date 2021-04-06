COM Students Receive Statewide Phi Theta Kappa Award

(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), Sigma Delta, was recently awarded the Five Star Chapter award during the virtual 2021 Texas Regional Convention. This high distinction recognizes the chapter’s work throughout the 2020 year and is only awarded to chapters who participate in five levels of engagement consisting of specific activities to build a strong and active chapter.

“Despite the pandemic, Sigma Delta officers and members along with the advisors sought to fulfill the mission of engaging and supporting both the college and the community,” said PTK Advisor Dr. Kristina Jantz. While PTK Advisor Gabriela Peña stated, “We are honored that our chapter has once again been recognized as a Five Star Chapter for the important work we’ve done throughout the year.”

Chapter president, Roxanne Balderas, led Sigma Delta’s College Projects and Honors in Action committees to keep members on track with community service projects throughout the year as the group worked to maintain their Five Star status. This year’s projects included:

Three-Part Workshop Series

Chaired by PTK officers, Torian Nixon, Alejandro Requena, and Leslie Leyva, committee members led a three-part workshop series to support the mental, physical, and spiritual health of the college’s student population.

Fill the Need, Fill the Backpack

The Honors in Action committee and chapter members, including Ginger Pace, Montgomery Mitchell, Amy Nichols, Madalyn Bond, Christopher George, Keri Mouton, Jose Pedraza and Elizabeth Williams, organized a school supply donation project where members collected and distributed school supplies to local students including backpacks, notebooks, pens/pencils and hand sanitizer.

With chapters on almost 1,300 community college campuses in 11 nations, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) is a selective, international honors organization focusing on the development of leadership, scholarship, fellowship and community service. To learn more about Phi Theta Kappa at College of the Mainland, contact ptk@com.edu or visit www.com.edu/ptk.

Photo: Pictured from (l-r) Madalyn Bond, Phi Theta Kappa Advisor, Dr. Kristina Jantz, Ginger Pace, Leslie Leyva, COM President Dr. Warren Nichols, Montgomery Mitchell, Amy Nichols, Roxanne Balderas, Alejandro Requena, Torian Nixon and Phi Theta Kappa Advisor, Gabriela Peña.