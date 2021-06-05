A memorable season came to an end for the Friendswood High School baseball team on Thursday as the Mustangs fell to Barbers Hill in the 5A, Region III final. Friendswood rolled to the District 22-5A title and had spent much of the past several weeks ranked as the nation’s top high school baseball team. Despite the loss, the Mustangs have plenty to be proud of, as they represented their school, city and Galveston County with pride.