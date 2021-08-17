Problem Solved: Frigidaire Frigi-won’t fix new freezer

By Christopher Elliott



Kerri N. new Frigidaire freezer doesn’t work. The company tried, but can’t fix it. How about a replacement?

Q: Frigidaire delivered a new freezer to us two months ago and it hasn’t worked since they plugged it in. There have been three service visits. Frigidaire had to order a new door. A Frigidaire representative said it could take a month or longer for the part to arrive. Meanwhile, we’ve been buying dry ice every week while we wait to save the food.

Frigidaire has compensated us with a $200 debit card but would not replace the machine, saying we had to give them a chance to fix it first. A few days ago, the door arrived, but it was damaged. Can you help us? We just want a freezer that works. — Kerri N., Sacramento, Calif.

A: Your freezer should have worked. If it didn’t, Frigidaire should have promptly sent you one that did. Instead, you had to wait weeks — and hope that one of its technicians could fix it.

This is a common problem for people who buy new appliances. When something goes wrong, the company almost always insists on sending a technician to your home and trying to repair it. That’s much less expensive than replacing your freezer. But it’s also inconvenient for everyone.

It was nice of Frigidaire to send you a $200 debit card to cover ice and spoiled food, but it doesn’t make up for a freeze that doesn’t work.

How could Frigidaire do that? It could replace the freezer with one that works.

The warranty on your freezer explains why Frigidaire can keep trying to fix it. Your freezer is guaranteed to be free of materials defects or component malfunctions, according to the warranty. The company “will repair, without charge, any problem that occurs during the first year after the original date of purchase.” The warranty doesn’t specify how long Frigidaire has to attempt the repairs. Even after three unsuccessful visits by a technician, the company wanted to keep trying. Come on.

I noticed that you first went through the front door at Frigidaire, contacting the company through its website. When you have a problem like this, you’ll want to appeal it to someone higher up. I list the names, numbers and email addresses of <a href=”https://www.elliott.org/company-contacts/electrolux/”>Frigidaire’s (Electrolux) executives on my consumer advocacy site</a>, Elliott.org.

And that’s what you did. But it looks as if you blasted emails to all of the Electrolux executives without first contacting the managers, who were your first level of appeal. Also, your emails didn’t contain any identifying information about the product or specifics about the repair problem. That probably confused Electrolux and prevented a speedy resolution.

I contacted the company on your behalf. A representative responded, “I’ll ask our consumer team to reach out to see if we can help resolve this situation.” Electrolux agreed to replace your freezer.

Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

© 2021 Christopher Elliott.