The Nick Gary Foundation’s 6th Annual 5K USATF Certified with chip timing, 1K Walk and Athletics Skills Challenge, a scholarship fundraiser, is Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Carver Park. For event information go to www.thenickgaryfoundation.com. Support scholarships while enjoying softball, HR Derby, kickball, free youth skills & drills, DJ, and famous “Soft 2 Chew BBQ”, along with other food and drinks to be sold. Contact Debra Gary at 409-739-8467 or LaTasha Gary at 713 854-2066 with questions.