Operation Blue Santa is underway. La Marque Police Department in partnership with La Marque Fire Department and other donors are looking to help City of La Marque families in need during this holiday season.

Operation Blue Santa provides gifts to families in need in the City of La Marque during the holiday season.

Signups are for La Marque residents only between 3 to 15 years of age.

The registration deadline is December 11, 2021.

Due to COVID, Blue Santa gifts will need to be picked up. Pickup will be on Thursday, December 16, 2021, between 11 am-4 pm at La Marque Fire Department (750 Saltgrass Point Rd. La Marque). Pickup will be Drive-thru, no getting out of vehicles.

We will validate all registrations so please fill out all fields with accurate information.

Visit https://forms.office.com/r/3KMWaB0Bmu to register.

We are also accepting donations.

Contact Detective E. Arredondo at e.arredondo@cityoflamarque.org if you wish to donate.

Visit bluesanta.cityoflamarque.org for more information