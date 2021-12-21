Photos by Ruth Ann Ruiz. Where did they come from? Most were from Texas, but one person said they had come from Rhode Island. How old were they? From little kids up to any age. What were they doing? They were running in 24 mph winds at 53 degrees.

Saturday marked the return of the Santa Hustle hosted at the San Luis Resort in Galveston. Many of the runners were decked out in holiday gear, some runners were in athletic clothing, and some were without shirts, even though it was cold. The yearly event had close to 3,000 runners running in the kids’ dash, the 5K or the big one, a half-marathon run.

Will they be back next year? Let’s hope so.