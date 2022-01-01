E-3: A Word From The Editor

Knock Out Your Resolutions In Private

Saturday morning ushered in 2022, and with it, the predictable promises of prolific production for the new year.

Oh, you’ll see it all over your friends’ social media sites. Some will lose weight, some will resolve to stop procrastinating and others will see the new year as the moment in time they will find their true love. Photos of “Day 1” inside of a gym or the picture of someone choosing salad over Grand Prize Barbeque will be followed with hearts, thumbs up or whatever new emoji of encouragement comes along.

Try this resolution: Don’t make any. At least not in public.

Peek it out: I’m not saying don’t improve yourself for 2022. Goodness knows there are plenty of goals I have envisioned for the upcoming 365 days, yet I’ll keep them to myself. In this era of desiring to have attention laid upon us, all resolving does is put you in the spotlight should you not fit into that little black dress, increase the number of sales closed or finally figure out how to shoot accurately on NBA2K22 (hey! I made a resolution!).

Keep it to yourself. Let us be surprised when your resolution is realized. Let us applaud your challenges and give you a huge hug once you crossed the finish line of your goals. I love to celebrate the accomplishments of my friends and family, and I look forward to being a part of those cherished moments.

Be like Clubber Lang in Rocky III. While Rocky was all pomp and circumstance for his (first of several) final fights, Clubber was putting in work alone. Go find the movie and watch how Clubber groans and sweats in silence whereas Rocky needed music and the public to bask in his afterglow.

Spoiler Alert (not really; the movie is 38 years old, so if you don’t know what happens, then you’ve been deprived): Clubber lays out Rocky in less than two rounds.

So, how does Rocky III play into your New Year’s resolutions? Simple: suffer in silence and when it’s time to show your results, shock the world.

We’re done here.

–30–

Brandon Williams is the Editor of The Post Newspaper.