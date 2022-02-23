JV and Varsity Stingarettes competed at the MDDT Texas competition
The JV and Varsity Stingarettes competed at the MDDT Texas competition at
Klein Forest High School this weekend! Both teams are bringing home multiple
awards. We compete for a final time for the 2021-2022 season this weekend at
Clear Springs High School.
The teams received the following awards:
Obungu/Higgs 2nd place duet Medium division
1st place trio medium division – Owens/Lillie
Super Sweepstakes Officer Line
- 90 or above on all routines
Super Sweepstakes JV Stingarettes
- 90 or above on all routines
Super Sweepstakes Varsity Stingarettes
- 90 or above on all routines
Officer Choreography Awards:
- Open
- Lyrical
- Jazz
JV Choreography Awards:
- Lyrical
- Jazz
- Pom
Varsity Choreography Awards:
- Lyrical
- Jazz
- Pom
Best In Category
- Officer Open
Best In Category Runner Up
- JV Jazz
- JV Lyrical
- JV Pom
- Varsity Pom: 2nd out of the
- entire contest
- Best In Class Runner Up Officer Division
- Best In Class Runner Up JV
- Division
- Best In Class Runner Up Varsity Division
- If you see a Stingarette,
- please congratulate them on
- their phenomenal performances!
