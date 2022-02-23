Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
JV and Varsity Stingarettes competed at the MDDT Texas competition

On Feb 23, 2022
At 5:22pm
The JV and Varsity Stingarettes competed at the MDDT Texas competition at
Klein Forest High School this weekend! Both teams are bringing home multiple
awards. We compete for a final time for the 2021-2022 season this weekend at
Clear Springs High School.
The teams received the following awards:
Obungu/Higgs 2nd place duet Medium division
1st place trio medium division – Owens/Lillie
Super Sweepstakes Officer Line

  • 90 or above on all routines
    Super Sweepstakes JV Stingarettes
  • 90 or above on all routines
    Super Sweepstakes Varsity Stingarettes
  • 90 or above on all routines
    Officer Choreography Awards:
  • Open
  • Lyrical
  • Jazz
    JV Choreography Awards:
  • Lyrical
  • Jazz
  • Pom
    Varsity Choreography Awards:
  • Lyrical
  • Jazz
  • Pom
    Best In Category
  • Officer Open
    Best In Category Runner Up
  • JV Jazz
  • JV Lyrical
  • JV Pom
  • Varsity Pom: 2nd out of the
  • entire contest
  • Best In Class Runner Up Officer Division
  • Best In Class Runner Up JV
  • Division
  • Best In Class Runner Up Varsity Division
  • If you see a Stingarette,
  • please congratulate them on
  • their phenomenal performances!

