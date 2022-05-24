Football players from both La Marque High School and Texas City High School plus LMHS Stu Co participated in the City of Texas City’s Great American Clean Up Saturday at Carver Park. Way to go, Coogs and Stings, to help make our community beautiful! TCISD Board President Nakisha Paul serves as the chair of the City of Texas City Block Grant for Development. She says several more of these events will take place at different locations in Texas City. The first today was a kick off in her very own district.