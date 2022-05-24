Texas City Celebrates Juneteenth with Several Special Events

In 1865, enslaved black people were finally freed on June 19th when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas. This day became known as “Juneteenth,” by the newly freed people in Texas and is now a National Holiday. Fourteen miles from the birthplace of Juneteenth the City of Texas City celebrates several days in June with multiple events for all.

“I’m glad the City of Texas City has actively celebrated this holiday for many years and citizens look forward to the events. Juneteenth becoming a national holiday in 2021 only increases the excitement,” said Mayor Johnson.

The festivities kick off on June 7 with a new Paint & Sip event. Attendees will enjoy an evening of art and drinks. Painting supplies, and step by step instructions will be provided. Tickets are $30/person and can be purchased at the Nessler Center in the reservations office.

Gospel Fest will take place June 10 at the New Life Church of Texas City, 1112 7th St. N Texas City, at 7pm. Listen to The Stinsons, an all-male, local Christian group consisting of one family of brothers and their sons. This event is free.

The Juneteenth Golf Tournament is June 14 at Texas City’s Bayou Golf Course, with a tee time of 1pm. It is $75/person or $300 for a four man scramble. Registration deadline for a golf team is fast approaching on May 31, please call 409-643-5992 or 409-949-3002 to register today.

The Juneteenth Poetry Slam, is a twenty-one and up event, general admission tickets are $15 each, or a reserved table of eight for $175. Hear 10 awesome spoken-word artists from across the state compete for cash prizes on June 17th at 7pm, at the Doyle Convention Center. Mayor Johnson will be the evening’s MC dressed to the night’s exhilarating “Extra Hollywood / Met Gala” theme. Tickets can be purchased at the reservations office located inside the Nessler Center.

The Charles Brown Juneteenth Celebration and Parade is June 18th. Charles Brown was a Texas City native and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. The parade begins at 3pm at the Texas City High School Parking lot and continues to Bay Street Park. Following the parade there will be live music at Rainbow Park at 4pm. Also on site will be food trucks, moonwalks, vendors and more!