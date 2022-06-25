Lagoonfest Texas to Host Lago Mar Multisport Festival

The shores and waters of Lagoonfest Texas will be filled with athletes of all ages August 21 and 22 for the Lago Mar Multisport Festival.

Racers of all ages can participate in a 5K or 10K road race along the streets of Lago Mar Saturday, August 21. Also happening Saturday is a youth triathlon. Those ages 6 to 10 will compete in a 75-yard swim, 2-mile bike ride and three quarter-mile run. Competitors ages 11 to 15 will test their abilities swimming 150 yards, biking for 4 miles and running for 1.5 miles.

On Sunday, August 22, youth and adults can compete in an aquathon. The full course consists of a 200-yard swim and 5K run and is for adults and youth age 11 or older. Adults and teens age 16 and up can also choose to follow the long or extreme course. The long course is an 800-yard swim and 10K run. The extreme course features two 800-yard swims and 10K runs.

Racers receive free admission to Lagoonfest Texas on race day, as well as discounted activities, food and beverages. Spectators can purchase entry tickets at a discount. Race fees range from $52 to $99, depending on the selected event. All finishers will receive a commemorative medal, race shirt or hat and photos.

Learn more and register at www.lagoonraces.com.