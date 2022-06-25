Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Arrives to Texas City

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is on its way to Galveston County. We’d love to see you and engage in honoring our fallen warriors, together.

The motorcade, which begins this Tuesday morning to accompany the wall for her visit, will convene at no later than 11:15am at Cabela’s on I-45 South. The motorcade includes Texas City Police Department, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Hitchcock Police Department, Blue Knights, Legion Riders, VFW riders, CVMA members and many other motorcycle groups will be represented by riders, Grand Marshall (World War II Veteran Eddie Janak), Texas City Commissioner Jami Clark, Vietnam Veterans, and the AVTT Wall will be driven in by Wes Shivers.

The motorcade will travel from Cabela’s to Texas City’s Mainland City Centre. The space for the Memorial Wall was donated by Jerome Kamar Properties, which owns Mainland City Centre..

Upon arrival, the motorcade will be received by a crew consisting of more volunteers and an entryway lined with motorcycle riders from various motorcycle groups and first responders such as the Texas City Fire Department and their pumper trucks. Wall set up begins at 3:00pm..

On Wednesday at 12:00pm, there will be ceremony in blessing and to Post Colors followed by the lay of a POW/ MIA Wreath, Gold Star Mother’s Wreath (Juana Jarigue in honor of PFC Michael Jarigue & Olga Capetillo in honor of Sgt Omar Mora).

Thursday and Friday will include TAPS ceremonies executed by local veterans’ organizations followed on Saturday, July 2 with a 6:00pm ceremony “Names on The Wall ” dedicated to 76 Galveston County veterans “killed in action” (KIA). In attendance for this ceremony will be VVA 685’s leader and Vietnam Veteran Ernest Mathews, Color Guard of Dickinson VFW Post 6378. Songstress Carrie Flex will sing our National Anthem and Operation Honor Our Local Veterans’ Fidencio Leija will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Invocations will be shared by Pastor Johnny Angel and Texas State VVA President Buddy Farina. A proclamation will be announced by the Texas City Commissioner’s Office with an address by Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14). Family and friends of Richard Serenil, William Hernandez and Robert Spencer will address the crowd and VVA 685 leaders will commence in a reading of the “Names on The Wall.” Texas City Fire Department will close with “Ringing of The Bell” and Pastor Johnny Angel will deliver Benediction.

Sunday, July 3 shares dedication in “Honoring First Responders” at 6:00pm.

On Monday, July 4, the wall will be taken down and sent off to travel to another city to continue its honorable journey of memorial and healing.

Vietnam Veterans of America #685, Operation Honor Our Local Veterans & Galveston County veterans and organizations wish to thank the following sponsors in helping to bring this event to our community:

City of Texas City, Texas

Mr. Jerome Karam & Mainland City Centre

City of Texas City Economic Development Corporation (EDC)

Texas City Rotary Club

Amoco Credit Union

Crowder Funeral Home

Carnes Funeral Home

Forest Park East

Lighthouse Charity Cooking Team

Richard & Hortencia Daugeraud

Galveston County Sheriff’s Office

And all veterans organizations, veterans, Texas first responders and citizens of Southeast Texas that have made this wall visit possible.

Hope to see you there.

Dorothy

Dorothy Meindok is the Veterans Consultant for The Post Newspaper. She served in the United States Navy and is currently a lawyer advocating for the rights of our nation’s veterans.