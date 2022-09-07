Week 2: Ball, Hitchcock, Santa Fe continue perfection

The rain held up on Friday, allowing the area’s Week 2 football action to go on without a hitch. The week also gave us a Senior Night in Hitchcock that saw the Bulldogs improve to 2-0 after a hard-fought 28-20 win over East Bernard, while Dickinson tossed a 14-0 shutout of Fort Bend Ridge Point.

Not to be outdone defensively, Friendswood matched Dickinson’s effort as they blanked Fort Bend Willowridge 34-0, while Galveston Ball outlasted Texas City in a gritty 7-0 victory that made the Tors 2-0.

Speaking of 2-0, Santa Fe remains one of the area’s undefeated teams as the Indians — who were winless last season — topped Vidor 34-22 and will look for a third straight victory when they help open Week 3 with a road trip to Sam Rayburn on Thursday.

–Brandon C. Williams, Editor, The Post Newspaper