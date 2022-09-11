Monday, September 12, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Educating Students in a Nontraditional High School Means Keeping a Pantry Stocked with Food 
CommunityNews

Educating Students in a Nontraditional High School Means Keeping a Pantry Stocked with Food 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

This marks Kathy Whatley’s 16th year as the founder and principal of a nontraditional high school. The students at Upward Hope Academy are into their second week of classes for fall 2022. 

Why does she keep opening the doors of the school every year? Why does she give tirelessly of herself to her students? “Because I believe in their worth. There’s value in all people and these kids are smart they just haven’t used their smarts yet,” said Principal Whatley. 

Her students come from backgrounds that find them without a lot of options if they want to get a high school diploma. A dominating factor for most of the student body population is the lack of resources at home. 

Whatley keeps a food closet, which is usually packed from floor to ceiling with simple supplies such as noodles in a cup and canned stew. Now she gazes into the empty supply room wondering how she will provide for her students who need to take food home. 
The school is a non-profit, private school with no tuition charged to the students. If you would like to contribute you may reach the school at:    409 497-4393 or Cathy@UpwardHopeAcademy.com

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

A Salute to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Clear Brook had the honor of being the area’s first high school...

Are your Prayers being Hindered? 

Brenda and the Bible: Talking to My Father

October 2022 GCMG Calendar of Public Educational Programs

In Our Prayers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close