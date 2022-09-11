Fishing Forecast

Sabine Lake: GOOD. 83 degrees. Redfish are good on points in the ICW and Taylors Bayou using live shrimp under a popping cork, or a ⅛ ounce morning glory chartreuse tail jig. Channel is fair due to strong tides, but holding a few trout on live shrimp under a popping cork. Limits of redfish, with a speckled trout mixed in, off grass flats, and midday schooling action at the South and North Levy biting on �¾ ounce gold and silver spoons. The bigger fish are in the bottom of the school. Birds are working midlake to East Pass. North Levy is holding limits of slot trout between the first and second pike with live shrimp under a popping cork, swimbaits and topwaters. Neches River holding bull redfish in 15- 25 feet of water jigging �¾ ounce gold spoons. Slot redfish are in 4-15 feet of water biting on live shrimp or live pogie under a popping cork, and swimbaits. Report by Captain Randy Foreman, Captain Randy’s Guide Service Sabine Lake.

Bolivar: GOOD. 82 degrees. The surf is holding small sharks with the occasional redfish mixed in biting mullet or squid. Bolivar jetty still holding trout near the end by the wreck biting artificials, and live shrimp under popping cork. Redfish are in the channel biting cut or live bait fished on the bottom from the boat cut to the end. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 84 degrees. The bay is in good shape. Redfish are beginning to school up in open water. Most catches are oversized with soft plastics working best. Gas wells and shoreline reefs are holding speckled trout biting on live shrimp under a popping cork. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 86 degrees. Water to places remains off colored, most likely due to the dredging of the ship channel. Catches of trout are fair over the reefs on live shrimp and soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The reef between Hanna and Lil Hanna’s drifting soft plastic and popping cork with live bait early. Goat Island has redfish at the grass lines working topwaters early, or biting live shrimp under a popping cork, and soft plastics or Carolina rigged mullet later in the day. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 83 degrees. Open bay gas wells are good for speckled trout using live shrimp under a popping cork when the wind cooperates. A few black drum, redfish, and keeper trout are along the shorelines biting on live shrimp. Live shrimp is best. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Piers between April Fool’s Point and Eagle Point holding some trout and redfish biting live shrimp under popping cork. Galveston jetties holding trout and redfish with some shark and black drum mixed in at the end on both sides biting artificials or live shrimp freelined or under popping cork. With the clearing of the water, the surf is on fire again with redfish mixed in with the trout. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 86 degrees. Still holding some nice trout over deeper shell reefs. Live natural baits working best. Causeway bridge holding some black drum and speckled trout on live shrimp. Rocks near Shoal Point fair for speckled trout and the occasional redfish. Live shrimp and soft plastics are working. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. South Deer Island holding some redfish drifting the reefs with artificials. Greens Lake holding redfish against the grass lines and inside the marshes drifting with a live or artificials under a popping cork. Carancahua Reef holding trout, look for birds or restless bait. South of Cold Pass to Christmas Bay holding large numbers of trout for waders or shallow running boats. The rock shoals at ICW and the mouth of Chocolate Bay holding redfish and trout with an occasional gafftop under popping cork and shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Texas City: GOOD. 85 degrees. Galveston jetties are good for bull redfish on live sand trout and fresh dead shad. Still a few sharks on the outside of the jetties. Speckled trout and slot redfish being caught on live shrimp near the rocks. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Moses lake holding trout, redfish, and flounder at the gate, and redfish are in Dollar Bay biting live shrimp under a popping cork. The end of the dike is holding trout early in the morning on popping cork and shrimp. The Night fishing bite is on fire under lights. The rock shoals just south of the dike holding trout and redfish biting artificials, live shrimp under a popping cork. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 83 degrees. Fishing has been amazing for redfish, drum and trout in the Pass, Bastrop, Chocolate and Christmas Bays. When the winds allow the surf is on fire with live shrimp and croaker. Flounder fishing has been fair. Surf fishing along the beachfront has been good for gafftop, sharks, and bull redfish. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 86 degrees. Surf is finally flat and green to the beach. Redfish are good with pods up and down the shoreline with cut mullet, live shrimp under a popping cork or artificials. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: FAIR. 86 degrees. Surf is finally flat and green to the beach. Redfish are good with pods up and down the shoreline with cut mullet, live shrimp under a popping cork or artificials. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.