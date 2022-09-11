Road to Super Sunday Begins

Sunday marks the official start of the NFL season, which means those that don’t like pro football will have to make themselves scarce between now and mid-February.

Sunday: The 2022 NFL regular season kicks off with the Texans hosting AFC South rival Colts at 12:00pm. KHOU (Ch. 11) will have the game live.

The Cowboys are gifted the first Sunday nighter of the season when Galveston’s Mike Evans and Zyon McCollum — along with the rest of the Buccaneers — arrive at AT&T Stadium for a 7:20pm showdown that can be seen on KPRC (Ch. 2).

The Astros close out their homestand with a 1:10pm start against the Angels that will be aired on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. The network hits the airwaves at 12:30pm with the pregame show.

Monday: It’s off the Motor City for the Astros, who open a three-game set at the Tigers starting at 5:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage with the pregame show at 5:00pm.

Tuesday: The Tuesday night high school volleyball schedule gets going with Clear Brook at Brazoswood, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, and Brazos at Hitchcock at 6:00pm. Dayton at Dickinson, Friendswood at Angleton, La Marque at Bay City, Santa Fe at Galveston Ball, and Texas City at La Porte each begin at 6:30pm.

Texas City’s tennis team hosts Manvel for a 3:00pm meet.

In water polo, Clear Brook is at Clear Springs, while Clear Lake visits Clear Creek. The girls’ matches start at 5:30pm, with the boys’ matches starting at 7:00pm.

The Astros continue their series at the Tigers starting at 5:40pm, with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starting coverage at 5:00pm with the pregame show.