Annual Nick Gary Foundation Event to be Held This Saturday

A LIFE gone too soon will be celebrated on Saturday as the Nick Gary Foundation holds its annual Athletic and Skills Challenge at Carver Park in La Marque. The event is in honor of Gary, a 2000 graduate of La Marque High School who passed away in January of 2016.

The Nick Gary Foundation’s 7th Annual 5K USATF Certified with chip timing and 1K fun run walk is a scholarship fundraiser set for Saturday, Sept. 17 at Carver Park. The foundation is a 501 ( c ) ( 3 ) non-profit organization that was established after the passing of Nick Gary. Since 2017, we have awarded $48,000 in his memory to deserving high school seniors to help keep his legacy alive. Help support scholarships by signing up for the 5K / 1K fun run or come out and enjoy the softball, HR Derby, games, music and delicious food from the concession stand.

Gary was a three-sport athlete who played baseball, basketball and football for the Cougars. He was a member of the 1997 Class 4A state champion football team who had a passion for sports and was a well-liked student in his time at La Marque.

The Nick Gary Foundation was started in July 2016 by his older brother Russell to assure Gary’s legacy would continue. The foundation benefits college scholarships for local students and is sponsored by the likes of Texas City Commissioner Thelma Bowie, Valero Refinery, Texas First Bank, Shell, HEB and Wal-Mart. Saturday’s event will be held a day after what would have been Gary’s 41st birthday. The initial event raised over $1,000 for nine students across Galveston County.For event information, go to www.thenickgaryfoundation.com or you can contact LaTasha Gary at 713 854-2066 or Debra Gary at 409 739-8467.