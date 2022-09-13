Saturday Plans? Forget ‘Em!

With the Astros and so, so much college football on the schedule, Saturday is a great day to forget the “Honey Do” schedule, commandeer the remote and own the couch for the entire day.

Wednesday: A brief two-game trip at Detroit comes to an end when the Astros and Tigers meet at 12:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 11:30am with the pregame show.

Thursday: Week 4 of the high school football season begins with Houston Heights at Clear Falls (Challenger/Columbia) at 6:00pm.

The Astros open a weekend set against the visiting Athletics starting at 6:20pm. The game will be aired on Fox26.

Friday: The high school football slate begins with Clear Brook at Deer Park, Clear Creek at Pasadena Memorial, Huntsville at Clear Springs (Challenger/Columbia), UANL Mexico at Dickinson, Manvel at Friendswood, Galveston Ball at Houston Sterling, and Houston St. Pius at La Marque each kicking off at 7:00pm. Houston Wheatley at Hitchcock begins at 7:30pm.

For the high school volleyball schedule, Clear Creek at Kingwood Park starts at 4:30pm, followed by Stafford at La Marque at 5:30pm. Clear Lake at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Dickinson, Brazoswood at Clear Springs, Van Vleck at Hitchcock and Galveston Ball at Texas City each start at 6:00pm, with Dawson at Friendswood and Angleton at Santa Fe starting at 6:30pm.

In cross-country, La Marque and Texas City will be among those schools participating in the La Porte Invitational at Northwest Park. Santa Fe will compete in the Kempner Cougar Invitational.

The weekend set between the Athletics and Astros continues at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage beginning at 6:30pm.

Saturday: The college football schedule kicks off with Texas State at #17 Baylor (FS1) at 11:00am, followed by Kansas at Houston (ESPNU) at 3:00pm. Texas Southern at Southern kicks off at 4:00pm, with Northern Colorado at Lamar (ESPN+), Incarnate Word at Prairie View (ESPN+), and Texas A&M-Commerce at Sam Houston State each starting at 6:00pm. Louisiana at Rice (ESPN+) at 6:30pm is then followed by Texas-San Antonio at #21 Texas (Longhorn Network) at 7:00pm, with #13 Miami (Fla.) at #24 Texas A&M (ESPN) wrapping up the schedule at 8:00pm.

The Astros host the Athletics at 6:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts the pregame show at 5:30pm.