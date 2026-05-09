Fashion, Compassion and Community Service

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Hidden Palms meeting room in Santa Fe was filled with people and buzzing with excitement as models weaved their way through the tables displaying fashions from Honey Bee Boutique. The models sashayed through the room as though their livelihoods depended on their modeling skills.

Truth be told, the models at the annual Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show were all women who serve, or are training to serve, as emergency responders — and our lives may one day depend on their skills during a time of crisis.

The buzzing room fell silent as the evening’s honoree, Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, was escorted to the podium. He could have spoken for hours about the personal tragedy that changed his life forever — the abduction and murder of his daughter, Laura, in 1984.

The man authorities believed was responsible for Laura Miller’s murder was recently captured in Galveston County. Days before he was to be indicted, however, he died.

In 2000, Miller founded Texas EquuSearch, an organization made up of volunteers trained to search for missing persons.

The organization has gained national attention and praise for its outstanding work. Locally, however, Laura’s story remains deeply personal because it happened in Galveston County. The audience showed its respect for Miller and his loss through intense listening and a silence that carried the weight of his emotions.

As the presentation concluded, Miller reminded everyone that volunteering in the community has great value. He said he plans to continue doing what he believes is God’s work through EquuSearch.

Then the lovely models once again began gliding through the room, reminding guests that even through tragedy, we continue to find life and celebrations and ways to help other people.

The evening also included dinner and auction items. Terri O’Connell, treasurer of the Women’s Auxiliary, was excited to tell attendees that everything — including the food served at the event — had been donated, and that all proceeds from the evening would go directly to Galveston County’s Salvation Army.

“The event raised in excess of $35,000, which will be given to the Salvation Army to use at their discretion wherever the need is greatest,” said O’Connell.

During the past year, Galveston County’s Salvation Army provided 47,872 nights of shelter, served 24,810 hot meals at the Center of Hope, assisted 3,940 families through social services, provided 1,183 after-school meals and snacks at the Red Shield Youth Center, and delivered Christmas gifts to 1,159 children.