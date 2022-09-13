Wednesday, September 14, 2022
FootballNewsSports

Week 3: County Football, From High School to Pros

The past week of high school football gave us various moments of honoring our local first responders and military servicemen and women prior to kickoff on Friday. The honors were centered around the 21st year since our nation endured one of its darkest days on the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Pennsyvania.

Saturday and Sunday was also a time where we celebrate the continuing stages orollege football and the beginning of the National Football League season. Galveston Ball alum Mike Evans got his 2022 season underway with a touchdown grab as he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaners defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

–Brandon C. Williams, Editor, The Post Newspaper

