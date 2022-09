Dickinson High School alum Archie Williams was selected as the Sooner Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week after he recorded six tackles, 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss in Texas Weslayan’s 48-21 win over then-nationally ranked Arizona Christian on September 3. He followed up the performance with seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 tackle for loss and a forced fumble in the Rams’ 52-0 home win over Panhandle State on Saturday