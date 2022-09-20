Texas City High School beat Manvel in team tennis

On Tuesday by a score of 11-8 with a few matches won in tie breakers.
Boys doubles Kohen Munson and Andrew Hipp won 8-6. Boys doubles Logan Pedraza and Nathan Sifuentes won 8-5. Girls doubles Hope Walker and Brielle Brinkley won 9-8 with a tie breaker of 9-7. Lily Melchor and Jillian English won 8-3 in girls doubles. Kaclynn Hawkins and Melissa Aguirre won 8-4 in girls doubles. For boys singles, Kohen Munson his match, 2-6, 6-2, and 11-9 in super tie breaker. Logan Pedraza won his match 6-4, 7-6, with tie breaker of 7-3. For girls singles, Jillian English won her match 6-0, 6-1. Hope Walker won her match 6-0, 6-4. Brielle Brinkley won her match 8-2, and Lily Melchor won her match 6-0, 6-4.