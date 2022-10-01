Sunday, October 2, 2022
Football and Footbol Fills Sunday

by Brandon Williams
Welcome to October, which begins with the Texans and Cowboys playing on Sunday afternoon before Dynamo ends the day with a match in Music City, giving fans a taste of both styles of football.

Sunday: Still in search of their first win of the 2022 season, the Texans welcome Justin Herbert and the explosive Chargers offense to NRG Stadium for a 12:00pm kickoff. KHOU11 will have the game live.

A Texans noon kickoff is bad news for most local Cowboys fans, who will miss out on watching the Commanders make their annual visit to AT&T Stadium at 12:00pm. KRIV26 will have the game live for those outside the Texans blackout market.

The Astros close out their series against the Rays starting at 1:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 12:30pm.

Fans of the other football can watch the Dynamo as they visit Nashville SC for a 7:30pm match. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game live (territorial restrictions do apply).

Monday: Although the Astros have locked up homefield throughout the American League playoffs, they will also have a hand in how the National League postseason develops as they host the Phillies in the first of their final three games of the regular season. Philadelphia entered the weekend just ahead of Milwaukee for the final wild card spot in the NL. Gametime is 7:10pm, with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest beginning coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The high school volleyball schedule starts with Clear Brook at Clear Falls, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Clear Springs at Dickinson, Hitchcock at Danbury, and Manvel at Texas City each starting at 6:00pm. Friendswood at Galveston Ball, Brazosport at La Marque, and Santa Fe at La Porte each begin at 6:30pm.

Among the tennis teams in action, Texas City will visit Angleton at 4:00pm.

The final week of the high school water polo regular season will see Clear Brook at Clear Creek and Clear Lake at Clear Falls. The girls’ match begins at 5:30pm, with the boys’ starting at 7:00pm. Clear Springs at Foster did not have a start time as of Friday.

Fall league high school baseball will be at Texas City’s Robinson Stadium from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

