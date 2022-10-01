Football and Footbol Fills Sunday

Welcome to October, which begins with the Texans and Cowboys playing on Sunday afternoon before Dynamo ends the day with a match in Music City, giving fans a taste of both styles of football.

Sunday: Still in search of their first win of the 2022 season, the Texans welcome Justin Herbert and the explosive Chargers offense to NRG Stadium for a 12:00pm kickoff. KHOU11 will have the game live.

A Texans noon kickoff is bad news for most local Cowboys fans, who will miss out on watching the Commanders make their annual visit to AT&T Stadium at 12:00pm. KRIV26 will have the game live for those outside the Texans blackout market.

The Astros close out their series against the Rays starting at 1:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 12:30pm.

Fans of the other football can watch the Dynamo as they visit Nashville SC for a 7:30pm match. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game live (territorial restrictions do apply).

Monday: Although the Astros have locked up homefield throughout the American League playoffs, they will also have a hand in how the National League postseason develops as they host the Phillies in the first of their final three games of the regular season. Philadelphia entered the weekend just ahead of Milwaukee for the final wild card spot in the NL. Gametime is 7:10pm, with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest beginning coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The high school volleyball schedule starts with Clear Brook at Clear Falls, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Clear Springs at Dickinson, Hitchcock at Danbury, and Manvel at Texas City each starting at 6:00pm. Friendswood at Galveston Ball, Brazosport at La Marque, and Santa Fe at La Porte each begin at 6:30pm.

Among the tennis teams in action, Texas City will visit Angleton at 4:00pm.

The final week of the high school water polo regular season will see Clear Brook at Clear Creek and Clear Lake at Clear Falls. The girls’ match begins at 5:30pm, with the boys’ starting at 7:00pm. Clear Springs at Foster did not have a start time as of Friday.

Fall league high school baseball will be at Texas City’s Robinson Stadium from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.