Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Josiah Moes, from League City

PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 22, 2022) Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Josiah Moes, from League City, Texas, generates a muster report in the personnel office aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natasha ChevalierLosada)

