Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Nature Notes: Grasshoppers. All About Grasshoppers
EducationGeneralNatureNews

Nature Notes: Grasshoppers. All About Grasshoppers

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

By Susan Heath

I’ve been thinking a lot about grasshoppers lately because I’m going to use them as bait for our shrike trap in November (I’m a researcher at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory). Don’t worry, no grasshoppers or shrikes will be harmed in this experiment! 

Working with grasshoppers made me realize that I don’t actually know very much about them. So, I did some research. Grasshoppers are among the most ancient living group of chewing herbivorous insects. The fossil record shows they evolved about 300 million years ago long before the dinosaurs. There are 11,000 named species and they are found worldwide except in Antarctica. That’s a lot of grasshoppers folks.

When they form swarms, grasshoppers are known as locusts and these swarms are well known for destroying crops and even causing human famines. Even in smaller numbers they can be serious pests, but they are also used for food in many areas of the world. In Mexico, they served with tortillas and chili sauce and in China and throughout Indonesia they are served roasted on skewers. Crunchy! They are most often eaten fried in Uganda. Some Native Americans burned grasslands so they could herd grasshoppers into pits where they could collect them. They are an excellent source of protein!

While they can fly, their most oft used method of escape is jumping, which is supported by their powerful hind legs. If humans could jump the way grasshoppers can, we’d be able to easily leap the entire length of a football field. That might come in handy! They prefer to eat grasses and have little pinchers to snip off bits of vegetation. 

Grasshopper “ears” are a membrane that is found not on their head but on their abdomen. The membranes vibrate in response to sound waves made by other grasshoppers. Those species that make sounds do so by stridulation. The sounds are produced by rubbing a row of pegs on the hind legs against the edges of the forewings. These sounds are made mostly by males to attract females, but some females stridulate as well.

After mating, the female lays her eggs in the soil near food plants. After a few weeks of development, the eggs spend the winter in diapause which is broken when the soil warms up in the spring. The embryos continue development until they hatch (usually all together). They go through five or six molts becoming larger and more like an adult with each molt. 

While jumping or flying is their number one go-to when attempting to escape a predator, they protect themselves in other interesting ways as well. Their colors often act as camouflage, but some are brightly colored, indicating their toxicity if eaten. Several species mimic leaves while others mimic sticks. Some have bright patterns on their wings which give a sudden flash of color when they jump or fly which may startle a predator enough for the insect to escape. 

And finally, many of them spit a brown liquid which is often referred to as tobacco juice because of the color. You may have had an experience with this if you’ve tried to catch one! Since I have to catch a few in the coming weeks, I’ll be getting some first-hand experience with these insects. Wish me luck!

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Miss Juneteenth 2023 National Pageant Held in Galveston

Halloween Haunting in Texas City

Saying Farewell to Her Year as National Juneteenth Queen

Best Week of the Year. Period

2022 TCHS Homecoming Queen & King

Texas City Homecoming parade

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close