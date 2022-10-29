Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 75 degrees. The small jetty by the ferry is holding some flounder on mullet or a popping cork w shrimp. Also by the old fort. Fish the cuts through the intercoastal waterway from goat Island to rollover Flats for redfish and Flounder on Popping cork with live.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 73 degrees. Good catches of redfish coming from the northwest corner of the bay. Scattered trout in the same area, along with a few black drum and the occasional flounder. Birds are working in Jack’s Pocket but most small speckled trout under them. Waders are catching better quality fish. Flounder season closes November 1- December 14. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 74 degrees. Decent numbers of redfish along the shorelines on the bay. Flounder catches improve near marsh drains and mouths of bayous. Flounder season closes November 1- December 14. Birds working in the back of the bay, mostly school size speckled trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. South side of Smith Point shoreline holding redfish and trout on artificial twitch baits, soft plastics or popping cork with shrimp. Pig Pen to Lynn Lump to Frenchy’s holding redfish on artificial twitch baits and soft plastics or popping cork with shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 73 degrees. Gas wells are producing scattered catches of speckled trout. Those fishing on the bottom with live shrimp catching keeper black drum. Mid bay rock groins are producing speckled trout, redfish, and black drum. Adjacent shorelines to Eagle Point are fair for flounder. Flounder season closes November 1- December 14. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Bull redfish at both jetties on cut mullet, sand trout, or crab. SWP to the concrete ship also holding bull redfish and sheepshead near the rocks. Trout fishing near drop off or deeper water while temperatures lower. Swan Lake rock shoals holding sheepshead on popping cork with live shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 75 degrees. Scattered catches of trout and redfish for those drifting over mid bay reefs. Waders are picking up some nice trout and redfish. Flounder catches are improving for rod and reel anglers. Those anglers gigging at night are faring well. Flounder season closes November 1- December 14. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Mecum’s to Green’s Cut is holding nice trout by the cuts and drains drifting or wading. The mouth of Greens and Carancahua Lake holding some black drum and redfish on a popping cork or on the bottom with shrimp. When the day warms Look for the fish to get back on the reefs at Mecum’s, Confederate, and Carancahua. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Texas City: GOOD. 74 degrees. Bull redfish being caught at night under lights set up on the channel side of the dike. Flounder are showing up closer to the base of the dike. Galveston jetties producing bull reds, slot reds, even a few keeper sized black drum. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The dike is holding flounder from the 3-5 mile markers biting artificials tipped with mullet or chatterweight rigged mullet. Flounder season closes November 1- December 14. The croaker run is on at the end of the dike all day and night. Moses Lake gate and Seawolf Park are getting in on the croaker run. Bull redfish and bull drum are at the dike biting on cut mullet, sand trout, or halved crab. Bull drum are also at the dike on cut mullet, sand trout, or halved crab. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 76 degrees. Fishing continues to be good. Redfish are biting and popping cork with gulp. Flounder are biting gulp on the bottom with a ⅜ ounce jighead. Trout are fair under the birds. Flounder season closes November 1- December 14. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 76 degrees. Before the recent cold front the bite was feast or famine, but should vastly improve as we head into the weekend. The redfish bite has been shallow, and very slow in open water. Limits of redfish coming in the river. Trout are slow with mostly undersized catches. Larger sand trout are being caught under the working birds. Anglers gigging for flounder at night have been having a field day, and wade fishermen have found success at the mouth of the bayous. Flounder season closes November 1- December 14. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: FAIR. 76 degrees. Before the recent cold front the bite was feast or famine, but should vastly improve as we head into the weekend. The redfish bite has been shallow, and very slow in open water. Limits of redfish coming in the river. Trout are slow with mostly undersized catches. Anglers gigging for flounder at night have been having a field day, and wade fishermen have found success at the mouth of the bayous. Flounder season closes November 1- December 14. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

Port O’Connor: GOOD. 75 degrees. It has been cold and windy, but fishing should be good after the cold front. Slot redfish are very good in the jetties on Spanish sardines and dead shrimp. Bull redfish are good at the back of jetties on dead shrimp and Spanish sardines. Oversized black drum are good on dead shrimp at the end of jetties. Slot drums are good where the jetties widen. Spade fish are biting on squid outside of the south jetty. Sharks and tarpon continue to bite live bait. Report by Captain Marty Medford, Captain Marty’s Fish of a Lifetime Guide Service.

Rockport: GREAT. 77 degrees. Redfish are good, transitioning to deeper water fall patterns in 4-6 feet of water with artificial or cut bait. Trout are good, also transitioning to fall patterns biting on soft plastics in 4-6 feet of water on cold days is the ticket. Drum are good in 4-6 feet of water on dead shrimp near inlets on outgoing tides. Sheepshead are great near structure on live shrimp. Report provided by Damian Hubbs, Mathis Bait Co.