Saturday, October 29, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Children’s Events:
Community

Children’s Events:

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Toddler Storytime
For ages 1 – 3
Tuesdays, November 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th at 10 AM
Toddlers will listen to stories, sing/move to music and action rhymes, and enjoy bubbles and playtime with others.

Preschool Storytime
For ages 3 – 5
Wednesdays, November 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th at 10 AM
Preschoolers will hear stories, sing/dance to music and rhymes, then enjoy fingerplays and a fun craft or special activity.

Teen Events:

Anime & Manga Club
For ages 12 – 18
Friday, November 4th at 3:30 PM
Watch AD-FREE episodes of the most popular anime available while enjoying drinks with some authentic Japanese snacks.

Jackbox and Board Game Friday
For ages 12 – 18
Friday, November 11th at 3:30 PM
Come try out our interesting board games or enjoy our new digital, trivia-centric Jackbox Games collection!

Easy Holiday Crafts
For ages 12 – 18
Friday, November 18th at 3:30 PM
Stop by the library to make a fall-themed lantern and a Xmas-themed engraved chocolate bar!

Adult Events:

Ser y Hacer U.S. Citizenship Class
Mondays, November 7th, 14th, and 28th at 5 PM
Free for adults; to register, call (409) 888-0062 or email magdaal1@yahoo.com.

Bring Your Own Book Club
Tuesday, November 8th at 5:30 PM
Bring your ideas for topics and genres to cover. Want to participate but can’t come in person? Ask about our Zoom virtual option! Times for future meetups will be discussed.

GALCO Community Health District Health Screenings
Thursday, November 10th at 10 AM
Take advantage of FREE health screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen level checks. No registration required.

Family Portrait Day at the Library

Saturday, November 12th from 11 AM – 2 PM

Learn more and register in-person at the library or call (409) 643-5975. Walk-ins are welcome but registered times will be seen to first. 

6

Diabetes 101 Community Education Class
Monday, November 14th at 10 AM
Learn how to manage and live with diabetes, how to monitor your blood glucose levels, laboratory monitoring and feelings you may have after a recent diabetes diagnosis. All ages welcome: no registration required!

Texas City Ancestry Searchers Meetup
Wednesday, November 16th at 1 PM
Come join the group to get all your burning genealogy questions answered!

Houston Audubon Bird Survey
Thursday, November 17th from 9 AM – 11 AM
Held at the Texas City Dike, First Lady Pavilion. Look for the first parking lot on the left at the beginning of the dike. Facilitated by Stennie Meadours, a Galveston County Master Naturalist. For more information, please contact Stennie at stenmead@aol.com or call our Adult Services Librarian at (409) 643-5974.

Medicare 101 Class
Wednesday, November 17th at 4 PM
Learn the A, B, C’s & basics of Medicare, and the different coverage options between Medigap and Medicare Advantage plans.

Bird Enthusiasts Meet-up
Tuesday, November 22nd at 6 PM
Join like-minded bird enthusiasts of all experience levels to learn about and discuss various birds of the area and beyond.

Computer Classes:

Basic Word II
Friday, November 4th at 10 AM
Learn how to: use the Font Group tools; use advanced Copy/Paste; use bullet/numbered lists; use paragraph/margin spacing tool; change page layout; and use templates.

Basic Excel
Friday, November 11th at 10 AM
Learn basic terminology. Learn how to: create a spreadsheet; enter basic data; adjust columns/rows; add/delete column/rows; sort items; assign values and add numbers using tools; and save a spreadsheet.

Basic Excel II
Friday, November 18th at 10 AM
Learn basic terminology. Learn how to: Cut, Copy and Paste data; file data across rows and columns; align text; create borders; freeze rows and columns; use multiple sheets; repeat specific rows or columns; print worksheets.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

It’s Fall, But the Leaves May Not Look Like It

BAY AREA CHORUS OF GREATER HOUSTON 

Two minutes may be all you have to escape

PROBLEM SOLVED: I want my $150 back from Live Nation. Where is...

Octoberfest

Captain Jim and First Mate Elaine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close