Children’s Events:

Toddler Storytime

For ages 1 – 3

Tuesdays, November 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th at 10 AM

Toddlers will listen to stories, sing/move to music and action rhymes, and enjoy bubbles and playtime with others.

Preschool Storytime

For ages 3 – 5

Wednesdays, November 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th at 10 AM

Preschoolers will hear stories, sing/dance to music and rhymes, then enjoy fingerplays and a fun craft or special activity.

Teen Events:

Anime & Manga Club

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, November 4th at 3:30 PM

Watch AD-FREE episodes of the most popular anime available while enjoying drinks with some authentic Japanese snacks.

Jackbox and Board Game Friday

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, November 11th at 3:30 PM

Come try out our interesting board games or enjoy our new digital, trivia-centric Jackbox Games collection!

Easy Holiday Crafts

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, November 18th at 3:30 PM

Stop by the library to make a fall-themed lantern and a Xmas-themed engraved chocolate bar!

Adult Events:

Ser y Hacer U.S. Citizenship Class

Mondays, November 7th, 14th, and 28th at 5 PM

Free for adults; to register, call (409) 888-0062 or email magdaal1@yahoo.com.

Bring Your Own Book Club

Tuesday, November 8th at 5:30 PM

Bring your ideas for topics and genres to cover. Want to participate but can’t come in person? Ask about our Zoom virtual option! Times for future meetups will be discussed.

GALCO Community Health District Health Screenings

Thursday, November 10th at 10 AM

Take advantage of FREE health screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen level checks. No registration required.

Family Portrait Day at the Library

Saturday, November 12th from 11 AM – 2 PM

Learn more and register in-person at the library or call (409) 643-5975. Walk-ins are welcome but registered times will be seen to first.

6

Diabetes 101 Community Education Class

Monday, November 14th at 10 AM

Learn how to manage and live with diabetes, how to monitor your blood glucose levels, laboratory monitoring and feelings you may have after a recent diabetes diagnosis. All ages welcome: no registration required!

Texas City Ancestry Searchers Meetup

Wednesday, November 16th at 1 PM

Come join the group to get all your burning genealogy questions answered!

Houston Audubon Bird Survey

Thursday, November 17th from 9 AM – 11 AM

Held at the Texas City Dike, First Lady Pavilion. Look for the first parking lot on the left at the beginning of the dike. Facilitated by Stennie Meadours, a Galveston County Master Naturalist. For more information, please contact Stennie at stenmead@aol.com or call our Adult Services Librarian at (409) 643-5974.

Medicare 101 Class

Wednesday, November 17th at 4 PM

Learn the A, B, C’s & basics of Medicare, and the different coverage options between Medigap and Medicare Advantage plans.

Bird Enthusiasts Meet-up

Tuesday, November 22nd at 6 PM

Join like-minded bird enthusiasts of all experience levels to learn about and discuss various birds of the area and beyond.

Computer Classes:

Basic Word II

Friday, November 4th at 10 AM

Learn how to: use the Font Group tools; use advanced Copy/Paste; use bullet/numbered lists; use paragraph/margin spacing tool; change page layout; and use templates.

Basic Excel

Friday, November 11th at 10 AM

Learn basic terminology. Learn how to: create a spreadsheet; enter basic data; adjust columns/rows; add/delete column/rows; sort items; assign values and add numbers using tools; and save a spreadsheet.

Basic Excel II

Friday, November 18th at 10 AM

Learn basic terminology. Learn how to: Cut, Copy and Paste data; file data across rows and columns; align text; create borders; freeze rows and columns; use multiple sheets; repeat specific rows or columns; print worksheets.