Saturday, October 29, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » World Series Swings to Philly
Sports

World Series Swings to Philly

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

After hosting the first two games of the World Series, the Astros play the part of visitors as they travel to Citizens Bank Park to take on the Phillies for Games 3,4 and (if necessary) 5. The new week opens with both the Texans and Cowboys in action with only one team assured of being watched by the majority of area fans.

Sunday: The Texans welcome the Titans to NRG Stadium for a 12:00pm kickoff that will be aired on KHOU11. The noon kickoff for the Texans means it’s unlikely most of the area will be unable to watch the Cowboys welcome the Bears, which airs on KRIV26 for those who are able to do so.

Monday: Game 3 of the World Series moves to Philadelphia as the Phillies welcome the Astros for a 7:03pm start time that will be aired on KRIV26.

Still out west, the Rockets take on the Clippers beginning at 9:30pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 9:00pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: It’s off to Game 4 between the Astros and Phillies starting at 7:03pm on KRIV26.

A number of girls basketball scrimmages highlights the day with Texas City hosting La Marque and Baytown Lee for a trio of games at 4:30pm, 5:30pm and 6:30pm. State-ranked Clear Brook visits Houston Westside at 5:00pm. Clear Springs will host Barbers Hill, North Shore and Pearland for a scrimmage, while Dickinson at Summer Creek and Galveston Ball at Brazoswood are also scrimmages that had yet to announce their start times as of Friday.

Texas City’s girls’ golf team will play host to a meet that will be held at Bayou Golf Club.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Congrats to Clear Falls volleyball coach Allison Williams

This Schedule Needs a Bigger Boat

Cross-Country Road to State Begins

Area’s Hoops Dominance Shines in Initial TABC Polls

Best Week of the Year. Period

Texas City tennis

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close