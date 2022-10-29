World Series Swings to Philly

After hosting the first two games of the World Series, the Astros play the part of visitors as they travel to Citizens Bank Park to take on the Phillies for Games 3,4 and (if necessary) 5. The new week opens with both the Texans and Cowboys in action with only one team assured of being watched by the majority of area fans.

Sunday: The Texans welcome the Titans to NRG Stadium for a 12:00pm kickoff that will be aired on KHOU11. The noon kickoff for the Texans means it’s unlikely most of the area will be unable to watch the Cowboys welcome the Bears, which airs on KRIV26 for those who are able to do so.

Monday: Game 3 of the World Series moves to Philadelphia as the Phillies welcome the Astros for a 7:03pm start time that will be aired on KRIV26.

Still out west, the Rockets take on the Clippers beginning at 9:30pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 9:00pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: It’s off to Game 4 between the Astros and Phillies starting at 7:03pm on KRIV26.

A number of girls basketball scrimmages highlights the day with Texas City hosting La Marque and Baytown Lee for a trio of games at 4:30pm, 5:30pm and 6:30pm. State-ranked Clear Brook visits Houston Westside at 5:00pm. Clear Springs will host Barbers Hill, North Shore and Pearland for a scrimmage, while Dickinson at Summer Creek and Galveston Ball at Brazoswood are also scrimmages that had yet to announce their start times as of Friday.

Texas City’s girls’ golf team will play host to a meet that will be held at Bayou Golf Club.