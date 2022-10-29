Brenda and the Bible: Leap of Faith

By Brenda Groves

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer



Several years ago, I was sitting in my recliner reading a book when I spied something moving against the wall to my left. At first glance, it appeared to be a small mouse, but it had a strange macabre appearance.



Upon closer inspection, I realized it was just an old bullfrog that had found its way inside of our home. The uninvited guest had survived an excursion through the dark recesses under my husband’s recliner so I had a small amount of sympathy for it.



The frog was covered in dust and a cobweb was draped across one eye. A long cluster of webs and dust clung to one leg and flowed like a banner of honor (or surrender) with each hop.



I wasn’t about to touch the poor creature and leaving it there till my hubby got home wasn’t an option, either. I knew that if the toad was allowed to roam freely about the place, sometime when I least expected it, it would leap out at me. Both of our lives would be in jeopardy! Or worse, I might step on it in a dark hallway one night. Ugh!!



My first plan was to hold an open plastic bag in front of it and invite the frog to jump inside but it wasn’t buying it. So I chased it around for a while. I finally decided to pray and ask the Holy Spirit how to get this thing out of our home. He gave me the idea to trap the frog underneath a clear plastic bowl and slide it slowly across the tile floor toward the back door. I then opened the door, lifted the lid and he left peaceably.



Now it has become routine to ask God what I can learn from situations that I encounter, and I believe this frog could represent a thought or memory from the past. One minute I can be feeling good and confident, then a bad memory hops out from its hiding place. Left unchecked, a negative imagination kicks in and things seem to be out of control again. I can chase that thought back under the recliner. Or I can take that thought captive and bring it before the Lord where truth prevails.

That is why the Bible instructs us to take every thought captive (trap it) and drag it to the door and toss it out and then clean out (replace) those dark places with the word of God. I am learning that it is much easier to recognize the enemy sooner and take him captive! And I show NO mercy!

A friend once made this statement: “a memory can be familiar, but this does not mean that it’s good, or safe.” Just compare some of the “good old days” with the word of God. In the long run did they produce life or death? Where did they lead us? Seriously, it can be so deceptive. When you choose to draw closer to God, you will begin to see how twisted your thought life can get and many of these memories and thought patterns were demonic in origin, anyway. I don’t allow those to roam freely in my mind either without lining them up with God’s word.

Are these thoughts going to breed life or death? Will they draw me closer to God or lead me on a chase? Will I let it remain or show it the door?



When I recognize deceptive thoughts I can choose not to entertain them or allow access (power) to disrupt my life again with fear and anxiety.

A memory or thought cannot hurt you if you expose it to the Light. It is the truth we know that sets us free.

So, take a leap of faith, jump into the word of God and land in the peace of God.



“For though we walk in the flesh [as mortal men], we are not carrying on our [spiritual] warfare according to the flesh and using the weapons of man. The weapons of our warfare are not physical [weapons of flesh and blood]. Our weapons are divinely powerful for the destruction of fortresses. We are destroying sophisticated arguments and every exalted and proud thing that sets itself up against the [true] knowledge of God, and we are taking every thought and purpose captive to the obedience of Christ, …” 2 Cor. 10:3-6 AMP



“You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You, because he trust in you.” Isaiah 26:3 NKJV



