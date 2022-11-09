FHS Head Football Coach Robert Koopmann Announces His Retirement

By Friendswood ISD Communication Department

On Friday, November 4 before the start of the Friendswood High School football game, Friendswood ISD honored Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Robert Koopmann as he announced his retirement beginning in January 2023. Coach Koopmann has been shaping athletes for 38 years, 29 of which have been in FISD. He has served as Head Coach for more than a decade with a 64% winning percentage and 17 playoff game appearances.

Coach Koopmann has lived by the words “show up and do the work” which has shaped the many athletes he has coached. His many accomplishments include leading the Mustangs to finish in the top 10 every year for the UIL Lone Star Cup Championship, being awarded the Houston Chronicle 5A “Chron Cup” Championship for most outstanding athletic department in the Houston area in 2013-2014, repeat winner of the Houston Touchdown Club football

“Sportsmanship Award,” 2013 Houston Texan “Coach of the Week,” 2017 Galveston Daily

News “Coach of the Year,” 2019 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 5A “Coach of the Week,” 2-

time District Coach of the Year and overseeing 32 District Championship titles since dropping

back to 5A.

Though he has many fond memories throughout his time as a coach, Koopmann said he finds

that coaching his son Kale has been the most special. In his retirement, Coach Koopmann said he looks forward to having his Fall weekends free to spend with his family.