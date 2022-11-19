Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 71 degrees. Goat Island drains water runoff into the open water holding redfish and trout on topwaters early and late, soft plastics later. Fish the cuts through the intercoastal waterway from goat Island to rollover. Yates Bayou drains holding redfish on soft plastics and live shrimp under popping cork. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 66 degrees. Good catches of black drum, redfish, and at times speckled trout, coming off live shrimp fishing small reefs on the east side of the bay. Up north past the Fred Hartman bridge, trout, redfish, black drum being caught on live shrimp under popping. Jack’s Pocket producing scattered catches of keeper trout but plenty of throwbacks for anglers drifting with soft plastic lures. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 68 degrees. Scattered catches of speckled trout and sand trout taken by anglers drifting the reefs with soft plastic lures and live shrimp under popping corks. When the tide is up, redfish have been roaming the shallows of grass shorelines and back bayou marshes. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Smith Point shoreline still holding redfish and trout on artificial twitch baits and soft plastic or shrimp under a popping cork. Sea Wolf Park holding bull redfish and black drum on the pier. Trout on shrimp under popping cork at the concrete wall. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 62 degrees. Depending upon the wind, adjacent shorelines to Eagle Point holding speckled trout and scattered redfish. Live shrimp under popping corks working best. When conditions allow, the gas wells are good for black drum and a few redfish, mostly over sized, with anglers fishing live shrimp on the bottom. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Bull Redfish are in the channel on both jetties from the middle to the ends on cut mullet, sand trout, or crab. The jetties holding sheepshead and speckled trout with shrimp under popping cork or free line shrimp near the rocks. Trout fishing near drop off or deeper water. Swan Lake rock shoals holding sheepshead on popping cork with live shrimp or paddle tails. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 68 degrees. Good catches of redfish for anglers wading over shell reefs near the shorelines. Best on live shrimp under popping corks. A few speckled trout mixed in with them. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Carancahua and Green’s Lakes holding redfish and black drum on shrimp at the grass lines. And some redfish and trout inside on soft plastic. Watch the tides. South of cold pass waders still getting trout and redfish in deeper waters. Jones Bay holding a few fish early on soft plastic. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Texas City: GOOD. 65 degrees. Bull redfish have dominated the catches from the Texas City Dike to the Galveston jetties. Best bait has been cut mullet fished on the bottom. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock shoals near Dollar Reef are holding trout and redfish on soft plastics and shrimp. The rocks just across Texas City channel are holding nice trout on split tail soft plastic. The Dike is holding trout and redfish at night under lights. Bull redfish and big uglies are at the end of the dike. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 60 degrees. Fishing has been awesome with the cooler weather driving the shrimp out of the back lakes. Redfish and trout are schooling up chasing shrimp out of the marsh. Fishing under the birds with gulp and live shrimp under a popping cork. The drum and redfish have been good in the river and cuts off the ICW. Fishing on bottom with dead or live shrimp. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 72 degrees. The weather has been windy and cold, but should be good on the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Fishing between fronts will have the best bites for the next few months. Redfish can be caught on drains and reefs. The ace in the hole for catches of trout and redfish is The Colorado River. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 72 degrees. The weather has been windy and cold, but should be good on the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Fishing between fronts will have the best bites for the next few months. Redfish can be caught on drains and reefs. The ace in the hole for catches of trout and redfish is The Colorado River. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

Port O’Connor: SLOW. 72 degrees. The weather has slowed the bite for all species and the fishing conditions have been rough. Check weather reports before heading out. Report by Captain Marty Medford, Captain Marty’s Fish of a Lifetime Guide Service.

Rockport: GREAT. 70 degrees. Fishing patterns are similar. Redfish are great in 2-4 feet of water before cold front in sand pockets using artificials, cut mullet, and shrimp. Trout are good, early morning topwater bite is holding strong in 2-6 feet of water near bait. Live shrimp on popping corks over sand pockets are also doing well. Drum are good in 4-6 feet of water on dead shrimp near inlets on outgoing tides. Sheepshead are great near structure on live shrimp. Report provided by Damian Hubbs, Mathis Bait Co.

Port Aransas: SLOW. 71 degrees. The gusty winds have made fishing conditions difficult. When the winds allow bull and slot redfish are in jetties on cut mullet and shrimp. Large sand trout and redfish are at the Fina Docks and jetties with cut mullet. Report by Captain Doug Stanford, Pirates of the Bay Fishing Charters.