ANNOUNCES “THE SONGS AND SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS”

The Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will close its fall season with two concerts to be held the first weekend in December. The performances will feature classic holiday music of the season and inspiring music that uplifts the soul. These concerts are our way of bringing joy and cheer during the holiday season.

Please join us on Saturday, December 3 at 4:00pm at Villa de Matel, 6510 Lawndale Street, Houston, TX 77023 and again on Sunday, December 4 at 4:00pm at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Rd., Nassau Bay, TX 77058. Tickets for both concerts may be purchased at https://www.bayareachorus.org/, from a choir member, or at the door.

Bay Area Chorus celebrates a choral legacy exceeding 55 years, performing at diverse concert venues throughout the greater Houston area and beyond. The chorus is directed by Milton Pullen who served as director of the choir from 1970 to 1975 and returned as Artistic Director in 2014.  He is currently in his 58th year of directing choirs and plans to retire after this season. More than 100 volunteer singers, from every imaginable vocation, unite to prepare monumental master choral works, stirring patriotic songs, beloved folk tunes, Broadway smash hits, breathtaking spirituals, and engaging global sounds. It is our continuing commitment to enrich lives through choral music!

