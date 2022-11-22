Texas City High School senior Kenyon Parker signed his national letter of intent to run track for Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark. During his junior year, Kenyon won the 100 and 300 meter hurdles at the district meet and the area meet. He placed 3rd in both races at the regional meet. He was also a 5A state finalist in track his sophomore year. He was an All-American runner for the Mainland Jaguars Club Track team and also played receiver and was a kick returner for the Stings varsity football team.