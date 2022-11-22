Thursday, November 24, 2022
Texas City High School senior Kenyon Parker

by Brandon Williams
Texas City High School senior Kenyon Parker signed his national letter of intent to run track for Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark.  During his junior year, Kenyon won the 100 and 300 meter hurdles at the district meet and the area meet.  He placed 3rd in both races at the regional meet.  He was also a 5A state finalist in track his sophomore year.  He was an All-American runner for the Mainland Jaguars Club Track team and also played receiver and was a kick returner for the Stings varsity football team.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

