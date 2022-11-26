Sunday, November 27, 2022
Five Reasons Alzheimer’s Caregiving is Challenging

by Brandon Williams
November is National Family Caregivers Month. There are more than 11 million family caregivers in the U.S and nearly half of these caregivers provide help to someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Here in Texas, there are 1,085,000 caregivers who provided 1,769,000,000 hours of care, valued at $25,874,000,000.

Caregivers for Alzheimer’s and dementia face unique challenges. Here are five reasons why Alzheimer’s caregiving is challenging:

1.  Caregiving for someone with memory loss is exceptionally demanding.

●        Alzheimer’s caregivers are often managing multiple conditions, not only memory loss but:

○        Long-term physical conditions, including a gradual loss of mobility

○        Emotional issues

○        Behavioral and personality changes

2. Caregiving tasks are often more intensive and burdensome

●        Caregivers of people with dementia report providing 27 hours more care per month on average (92 hours versus 65 hours) than caregivers of people without dementia.

●        Among all older adults with dementia, 77% receive assistance with at least one activity of daily living (ADL), such as bathing and dressing, in contrast to only 20% of older adults without dementia.

3. Alzheimer’s caregivers often have to provide care over a longer period of time

●        Average life expectancy following a diagnosis is 4-8 years but can be as long as 20.

●        During the course of the disease, caregiving tasks escalate and become more intensive.

4.  Alzheimer’s caregivers report greater stress and personal health problems

●        59% of Alzheimer’s caregivers report their emotional stress as high or very high. (Non-Alzheimer’s caregivers – 41 %)

●        35% report declining health because of caregiving (Non-Alzheimer’s caregivers – 19 %)

●        A recent national poll found 27% of caregivers for people with dementia delayed or did not do things they should for their own health.

5.  Impact on Employment

●        57% reported sometimes needing to go in late or leave early due to care responsibilities.

●        18% reduced their work hours.

●        9% gave up working entirely.

“Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s is overwhelming for many caregivers here in Texas,” said Greg Sciuto, regional director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Texas. . “However, there are support and resources available including local support groups, education programs, and our 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900). No one should face this disease alone, and the Alzheimer’s Association is here to help.”

To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia and find local support services and resources, visit alz.org.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

