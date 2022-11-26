Grateful for Answered Prayers…All of Them

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

It’s always a challenge to get back into the swing of things after such nationally-celebrated holidays like Thanksgiving, especially when the holiday turns out to be as relaxing and wonderful as you’d prayed for. This year I got blessed with just that, a peaceful few days with my family and community. I got to spend the time I had doing things that reminded me what the holiday means to me and I met some incredible people along the journey.

I started out at the veteran’s hub, “Coffee Connection” in Texas City, to find out what’s happening locally, which led me to the Dickinson Community Dinner on Saturday the 19th and ended Thanksgiving night with a shared veteran family dinner in League City at the Transitions Plus gathering.

I’m sharing all the great places I went to because what is going on in our community is just exceptional and worthy of note; it’s the greatest thing about writing for this newspaper and being involved with Southeast Texas communities: never running out of great people and places to shine a light on!

One of those great people in this world is the owner of this paper, Mr. David Day who opens this newspaper space to provide positive, true reflections of community voice and interest. In his spare time this holiday, he and the Day family opened the doors at Calvary Baptist Church and School in Texas City to share their Thanksgiving dinner. Community leadership that’s contagious and that I am certainly grateful for.

Next week, I’ll be asking a question that the VA has been asking lately about healthcare; I’ll provide ways and places that you can respond to the inquiry. I’m so glad they are asking. See you then!

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.