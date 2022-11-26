Sunday, November 27, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Grateful for Answered Prayers…All of Them
Veterans

Grateful for Answered Prayers…All of Them

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant 

It’s always a challenge to get back into the swing of things after such nationally-celebrated holidays like Thanksgiving, especially when the holiday turns out to be as relaxing and wonderful as you’d prayed for. This year I got blessed with just that, a peaceful few days with my family and community. I got to spend the time I had doing things that reminded me what the holiday means to me and I met some incredible people along the journey. 

I started out at the veteran’s hub,  “Coffee Connection” in Texas City, to find out what’s happening locally, which led me to the Dickinson Community Dinner on Saturday the 19th and ended Thanksgiving night with a shared veteran family dinner in League City at the Transitions Plus gathering.

I’m sharing all the great places I went to because what is going on in our community is just exceptional and worthy of note; it’s the greatest thing about writing for this newspaper and being involved with Southeast Texas communities: never running out of great people and places to shine a light on! 

One of those great people in this world is the owner of this paper, Mr. David Day who opens this newspaper space to provide positive, true reflections of community voice and interest. In his spare time this holiday, he and the Day family opened the doors at Calvary Baptist Church and School in Texas City to share their Thanksgiving dinner. Community leadership that’s contagious and that I am certainly grateful for.

Next week, I’ll be asking a question that the VA has been asking lately about healthcare; I’ll provide ways and places that you can respond to the inquiry. I’m so glad they are asking. See you then! 

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Wreaths Across America

A Necessary Retreat 

Remembering the Meaning of Armistice Day

William T. Ericson, a Real American Hero

William T. Ericson, a Real American Hero

Take to the Skies At Wings Over Houston Airshow

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close