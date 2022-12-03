Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 63 degrees. Fish deeper ends of the reefs or wind protected cuts. The jetty is holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Yates Sloughs holding redfish on grass lines close to Sievers Cut. Redfish are between Stingaree’s and the rollover in deeper marshes biting a popping cork with shrimp, twitch bait, or split tails. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 62 degrees. Good catches of speckled trout coming from the northwest corner of Trinity bay. Some slot reds and a few big bull reds being caught in the same area. Best bite on live shrimp. Water is a little off-colored due to recent rains. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 62 degrees. A few good catches of speckled trout mixed in with a few redfish for those fishing near the marsh shorelines adjacent to deeper water. A few fish are open bay reefs, best bite on soft plastics and live shrimp under corks. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. North shore of Smith Point holding redfish and trout under the birds. Gas wells in East Bay holding black drum on the bottom with shrimp. Deep Reef to Whitehead Reef is holding fish under birds on twitch baits and soft plastic split tail in beetle green clear or just clear. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 61 degrees. Schools of bull reds are showing up under diving gulls from Seabrook to Eagle Point. Best bait is a soft plastic rigged on a jig head. A few catches of trout along the shorelines near Eagle Point. Best bite on live shrimp under popping corks. Sheepshead, black drum and the occasional red being caught near rock structure along the channel. Gas wells producing catches of black drum and sheepshead. Live shrimp is the best bait. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The railway bridge by causeway is holding some drum and oversized redfish on shrimp, crab, or mullet. Bull redfish are in the channel on both jetties. Surfside has sheepshead and trout on shrimp under popping cork or free line near the rocks. Redfish are at both ends of the harbor and at Pelican Island Bridge. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 63 degrees. A mix of speckled trout and redfish being caught over open bay shell in 3-6 feet of water. Flounder are still plentiful along shoreline marshes, remember it is still catch and release until the season begins on December 15. A little bit of bird activity being reported in the open bay. Best bite on soft plastic and live shrimp under popping corks. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. While the winds blow from the North look for sloughs off of the ICW holding fish in calmer water. The sloughs leading to Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake and Chocolate Bay holding redfish and trout, watch the tides in shallows. South of Cold Pass waders are getting trout and redfish in deeper waters. Jones Bay holding a few fish early on soft plastic. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Texas City: GOOD. 61 degrees. Bull redfish bite is steady along the Galveston jetties, Seawolf Park, Pelican Island Bridge, and Texas City Dike. Big Black Drum are becoming more numerous with the best bite on shad, live crab, and cut bait. Flounder being caught and released in big numbers in the Galveston channel. The flounder season opens back up December 15. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock barriers between Swan Lake to the dike are holding redfish and trout on artificials in Texas roach, or purple/chartreuse. The croaker run is still okay at the dike. Bull redfish are between midway to the end on crab or cut bait. Gas wells, holding black drum on shrimp on the bottom. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 52 degrees. The Brazos and The Bernard Rivers have been fishing awesome for drum, sheepshead, redfish and trout throwing live shrimp off the bottom. Bastrop, Christmas and Chocolate Bays are good for redfish, trout and drum fishing under the birds throwing live shrimp or gulp under a popping cork. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: GREAT. 65 degrees.The fishing action is great in East Matagorda Bay. Shrimp are coming out of the marsh. Speckled trout are showing up in good numbers, but mostly undersized catches. Sand trout and gulf trout are in numbers right there with the specks. Wade the shorelines for redfish. Best baits are artificials, or popping cork with gulp. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: GREAT. 65 degrees. Wade fishing for redfish is good, but the best action is in East Matagorda Bay. The Colorado River is off color, but the fish are there just holding deep. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

Port O’Connor: SLOW. 65 degrees. The water is muddy but clear. Sheepshead are good on dead shrimp. Black drum are good on dead shrimp. Mainly catches of oversized redfish with a few slot fish at the ends of the jetties on spanish sardines, or dead shrimp. Trout are slow. Report by Captain Marty Medford, Captain Marty’s Fish of a Lifetime Guide Service.