Sunday, December 4, 2022
Golfers Swing Into New Week 

by Brandon Williams
High school hoops continues to be the dominant sport, but the new week offers local golf fans an opportunity to see some of the area’s top prep duffers in action at Bay Forest Golf Club and South Shore Harbor Club.

Sunday: Controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson returns to Houston for the first time since he was traded to Cleveland earlier this year as the Browns take on the Texans beginning at 12:00pm. KHOU11 will have the game live.

The Cowboys host the Colts in a Sunday night clash starting at 7:20pm. KPRC2 will have the game live. Indianapolis has local ties as general manager Chris Ballard is a 1988 Texas City grad while Dickinson’s Jalen Wydermeyer is on the Colts’ practice squad.

Monday: Texas City’s girls’ golf team will be among those competing at a meet at South Shore Country Club. Clear Creek serves as the host school.

Clear Springs’ and Clear Falls’ boys teams will take part in a meet at Bay Forest Golf Club.

The lone boys’ high school basketball game on the schedule will have Lumberton at Santa Fe beginning at 7:00pm.

The Rockets welcome the 76ers to Toyota Center for a 7:00pm start. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The high school boys’ basketball schedule will have Clear Brook at Manvel, Pearland at Clear Creek, North Shore at Clear Springs, Galveston Ball at Dickinson, state-ranked La Marque at state-ranked Hitchcock, and Texas City at Stafford each starting at 7:00pm. Bellaire at Clear Falls tips off at 7:30pm.

The girls’ high school hoops slate has Clear Lake at La Marque at 5:00pm, followed by Clear Falls at Brookshire Royal at 5:30pm and Hitchcock at Texas City at 5:45pm. North Shore at state-ranked Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Pearland, Clear Springs at Deer Park, Dickinson at Fort Bend Marshall, Kempner at Friendswood, Galveston Ball at Baytown Lee, and Spring Woods at Santa Fe each begin at 7:00pm.

